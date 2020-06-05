Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD likely to print a $16,000 – Analyst

Bitcoin is likely to enter into a period of consolidation above $9,800 before a breakout.

Leb Crypto, an analyst on Twitter believes that Bitcoin’s next stop is $16,000.

Bitcoin dipped to $9,300 earlier this week following a failed attempt on sustaining recovery above $10,000. However, the dump was nothing but a volatility stint because there was no follow up. Recovery in the last 48 hours has been lethargic but steady. For Bitcoin bulls, the fight for gains above $10,000 is the only goal, at least for now.

In the meantime, BTC/USD is trading above $9,800. On the upside, Bitcoin hit a wall at $9,848 (intraday high). A minor adjustment has since forced Bitcoin to $9,830 (prevailing market value). The trend at the time of writing is bullish but due to the shrinking volatility, rapid price movements are unlikely in the Asian session.

Bitcoin price technical picture

BTC/USD is holding above the ascending trendline amid the bulls’ desire to pull above $10,000. The technical indicators applied hint towards consolidation taking place above $9,800. This sideways trading is key for the next run above $10,000, probably during the weekend session. RSI is leveling its motion at 60 after recovering from May lows at 44. A gradual slope upwards means that the price is inclined more to the north. The MACD puts emphasis on the consolidation as it flirts with the mean line (0.0).

BTC/USD daily chart

On the other hand, Bitcoin price is above all the moving averages; the 50-day SMA and the 200-day SMA. Therefore, it is very hard for sellers to enact an extremely bearish move. Besides, an analyst on Twitter Leb Crypto, reckons that Bitcoin is ready to “print a $16k” because “things have been brewing well.”