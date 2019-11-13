Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD is in for a huge battle, eyes $8,500 – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin could potential refresh $8,500 support if $9,000 remains unconquered.
- The path towards $10,000 is laced with acute resistance levels including $8,774, $9,047 and $9,319.
Bitcoin is nurturing a slightly bullish momentum after defending $8,700 support. Teetering at $8,732, the largest crypto has the potential to correct above $9,000, however, it must break down the resistance at $8,800.
According to the confluence detector, the first resistance is seen at $8,684 and highlighted the Bollinger Band 15-minutes lower, previous low 1-hour, previous low 4-hour, previous low 15-mins, SMA five 15-mins and SMA ten 15-mins.
Further up, $8,774 will stand in the way of upward correction towards $9,000. Converging here is the previous high 1-hour, Bollinger 1-hour middle, previous high 15-mins, SMA 100 15-mins, SMA ten 4-hour and the SMA 200 15-mins among other indicators.
The journey to $10,000 does not get any easier as the confluence detector places more resistance at $9,047 and $9,319.
As far as support is concerned, short-term support is seen at $8,593 as shown by the previous low one-day, SMA 50 one-day and Bollinger Band 4-hour lower. If the selling pressure heightens, $8,502 will come to the rescue of the bulls. It hosts indicators such as the pivot point one-week support one and the pivot point one-day support 2.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD odds of a rally to $14,000 before December 31
Bitcoin is lethargic above $8,700 but $9,000 must be broken for bulls to have a clear path of sight leading to $10,000. The descending channel resistance has been tested numerously. A break above this channel could finally place Bitcoin in trajectory towards $14,000.
TRON price analysis: TRX/USD mired in a range under $0.02
TRX/USD, the 11th largest digital asset, has gained 1.2% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0193 at the time of writing. The coin has been range-bound recently as the recovery is capped by a psychological $0.0200.
NEO price update: NEO/USD strongly defends $12 support, is $13 within reach?
NEO is trading at $12.06 although it commenced the day’s trading at $12.13. The attempt to forge towards $13.00 was thwarted by the present selling pressure. NEO formed an intraday high at $12.21.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.