Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD inverse H&S pattern, is a rally to $10,000 imminent? – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin price spiraling towards $9,200 support after $9,400 and $9,300 caved in.
- The formed H&S pattern is Bitcoin’s remaining ticket to $10,000 but where is the volume?
Bitcoin price continues to suffer under the strong arm of the bears. The rejection from $9,600 seems unstoppable until Bitcoin returns to $9,000. Thursday’s support above $9,400 failed to hold, leaving a gap that has been explored by the bears. Bitcoin has slipped under $9,300 (the Asian session support). At the moment, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading at $9,270.
The 1-hour chart shows Bitcoin trading under the moving averages. The 100 SMA is holding the position at $9,394 while the 50 SMA is currently at $9,415. The dive under $9,300 is likely to have rejuvenated the seller’s energy because Bitcoin continues to fall towards $9,200.
The inverse head and shoulders bullish scenario
Although the bulls in the market are enduring yet another battering this week, hope is not lost. The formation of the H&S pattern as observed from the chart shows that Bitcoin could soon reverse the trend massively towards $10,000. H&S pattern is usually useful in technical analysis to predict reversals from downtrends. In this case, a bounce is expected at $9,200, leading towards the psychological $10,000.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Bitcoin daily confluence resistance and support levels
Resistance one: $9,330 – Highlighted by the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, the previous high 15-minutes, the Bollinger Band 1-hour lower, Bollinger Band 4-hour lower curve and the Fibo 23.6% one-day.
Resistance two: $9,426 – The selling pressure in this zone is highlighted by the Bollinger Band 1-hour middle curve, the SMA 100 1-hour, SMA 100 15-minutes, the previous high 4-hour, and the 61.8% one-day.
Resistance three: $9,619.76 – This zone is home to the SMA 100 4-hour, the Bollinger Band 1-day middle curve, and the Fibo 161.8% one-day.
Support one: $9,233 – Highlighted by the previous low 1-hour, previous low 15-minutes, previous low one-day, and the pivot point one-day support one.
Support two: $9,137 – The zone where the pivot point daily support and the previous week low converge.
Support three: $8,944 – Highlighted by the Fibonacci 61.8% one month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD inverse H&S pattern, is a rally to $10,000 imminent?
Bitcoin price continues to suffer under the strong arm of the bears. The rejection from $9,600 seems unstoppable until Bitcoin returns to $9,000. Thursday’s support above $9,400 failed to hold, leaving a gap that has been ...
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD faces strong resistance levels up from
XRP/USD dropped from $0.1898 to $10.883 in the early hours of Friday. There is a lack of healthy support levels in the daily confluence detector. However, strong resistance lies at $0.19 ...
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD slips under $230, will $225 hold?
Ethereum was able to hold above $230 during the Asian session on Friday. However, as we usher in the European session, renewed bearish pressure is seeing Ethereum spiral under $230. Ether is trading below the MA
LTC/USD trends in a downward channel formation, within the green Ichimoku cloud
LTC/USD fell from $43.426 to $43.07 in the early hours of Friday as it continues to trend inside the green Ichimoku cloud. William’s%R is trending at -70, right next to the oversold zone following recent price action.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.