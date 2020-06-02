Bitcoin Price prediction: BTC/USD holds above $10,000 ahead of another breakout

Bitcoin price shot above $10,400 for the first time in more than three weeks.

BTC/USD retreat takes a breather above $10,000; bulls still have the potential to reclaim higher support above $10,200.

Bitcoin price shot above $10,000 for the first time since the first week of May. A day before halving, Bitcoin dumped massively to levels close to $8,000. Recovery had been lethargic in the last two weeks, with resistance first at $9,000 and later at $9,700. However, Monday’s breakout above $10,000 paved the way for a flash rally to $10,410 (June highs). In the last 12 hours, Bitcoin has retreated but defended the ground above $10,000.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $10,105 while still facing increased selling activity. Bulls have the desire to pull above $10,500 hurdle but lack the catalyst or strength to sustain gains.

Looking at the daily chart, BTC/USD is likely to continue with declines targeting $10,000 in the short term. To avert the losses buyers have a task to keep the price above $10,100 and even pull above $10,200. A step past $10,200 would encourage more buyers to join the market for another run towards $11,000.

Meanwhile, the RSI retreating movement suggests sellers are gaining traction. On the other hand, the MACD ability to stay in the positive region displays a bullish picture, which means that bulls still have the potential to enact a reversal above $10,400.

BTC/USD daily chart