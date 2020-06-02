Bitcoin Price prediction: BTC/USD holds above $10,000 ahead of another breakout

- Bitcoin price shot above $10,400 for the first time in more than three weeks.
- BTC/USD retreat takes a breather above $10,000; bulls still have the potential to reclaim higher support above $10,200.
Bitcoin price shot above $10,000 for the first time since the first week of May. A day before halving, Bitcoin dumped massively to levels close to $8,000. Recovery had been lethargic in the last two weeks, with resistance first at $9,000 and later at $9,700. However, Monday’s breakout above $10,000 paved the way for a flash rally to $10,410 (June highs). In the last 12 hours, Bitcoin has retreated but defended the ground above $10,000.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $10,105 while still facing increased selling activity. Bulls have the desire to pull above $10,500 hurdle but lack the catalyst or strength to sustain gains.
Looking at the daily chart, BTC/USD is likely to continue with declines targeting $10,000 in the short term. To avert the losses buyers have a task to keep the price above $10,100 and even pull above $10,200. A step past $10,200 would encourage more buyers to join the market for another run towards $11,000.
Meanwhile, the RSI retreating movement suggests sellers are gaining traction. On the other hand, the MACD ability to stay in the positive region displays a bullish picture, which means that bulls still have the potential to enact a reversal above $10,400.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
