Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD held back by three massive resistance levels, struggles to stay above $8,100

- The resistance levels are stopping the bulls from the taking BTC/USD back into the $8,250 zone.
- There are two healthy support levels on the downside.
BTC/USD is on course of having three bearish days in a row. So far today, the price of the asset has gone down from $8,160 to $8,119.40. The daily confluence detector shows us that there are three massive resistance levels on the upside, which are preventing the bulls from getting back into the $8,250-zone. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $8,030 and $7,920 that are keeping BTC/USD above $8,000.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
The three resistance levels are at $8,145, $8,185 and $8,250. $8,145 has the five-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 5) curve and the 15-min previous low. $8,185 has the SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves, while $8,250 has the SMA 10, four-hour previous high and four-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.
Moving on to the support levels, $8,030 has the one-day previous low and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. $7,920 has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day pivot point support two.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
