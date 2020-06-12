Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD has a lot of support but is also against many resistance levels – Confluence Detector

- After a significant sell-off yesterday on June 11, Bitcoin is trying to recover and keep the daily 26-EMA.
- BTC/USD is trading below the daily 12-EMA but was able to defend a long-term trendline.
Bitcoin was able to hold a long-term trendline formed back on March 12. This is a bullish sign but there are a few hurdles in the way of the bulls. Let’s take a closer look at the important resistance and support levels.
At $9,500, Bitcoin is facing the middle Bollinger Band on the daily chart and it’s also close to a 15-minute high. Further up, bulls will need to beat $9,547 where the weekly Fibonacci 23.6% is currently lying. Closer to $9,600, the SMA100 on the 4-hour chart will pose a strong resistance level.
In terms of support, it seems that Bitcoin has a good amount of support down to $9,300. The previous hourly high at $9,449 will serve as support. At $9,432, bulls can find the 15-minute SMA5, the hourly SMA10, and the 15-minute SMA50. More support can be found at $9,416 where the daily Fibonacci 38.2% and the 4-hour SMA5 are converging.
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacent price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
XRP/USD eyes $0.20 amid broad-based crypto recovery
Ripple price, for the first time in two weeks broke the support at $0.20. The declines were in tandem with Bitcoin’s rejection from $10,000 to levels close to $9,000.
ETH/USD unrelenting journey to $280
The cryptocurrency market is painted with a large green-coated brush. The widespread bullish momentum is happening after almost two weeks of calm in the market.
LTC/USD recovery targets at $45.50
Litecoin (LTC) recovered from Thursday's low at $42.12 and settled above $44.00 by press time; LTC/USD has gained 2.2% on Thursday, and lost over 4% of its value on a day-to-day basis, moving in sync with the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.