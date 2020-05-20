Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD gets ready for a powerful breakthrough – Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD is oscillation inside a tight range ahead of the breakthrough.
- The critical resistance is created by a psychological $10,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) is sitting in a tight range between $9,800 and $9,400 since the start of the week. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands above $9,700, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday. On the intraday charts, BTC is supported by 1-hour SMA50 (currently at $9,700), while the resistance is created by the intraday high $9,836. The ultimate bullish target is created by a psychological $10,000.
The short-term momentum remains bearish, with the RSI on the intraday charts flat, which means, the coin may continue the moving inside the range.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Let’s have a closer look at support and resistance levels clustered around the current price.
Resistance levels
$9,800-$9,850 – 23.6% Fibo retracement daily, the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band, the highest level of the previous 4 hours
$9,950-$10,000 – the highest level of the previous week, the upper line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band, Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 1
$10,200 – Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 2
$10,500 – Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3
Support levels
$9,700 – 1-hour SMA50, the middle line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band
$9,500 - the lower line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band, the highest level of the previous month
$9,300 – Pivot Point 1-day Support 2, the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band, 4-hour SMA100, 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly
$9,000 – Pivot Point 1-day Support 3.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
