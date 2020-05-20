Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD gets ready for a powerful breakthrough – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD is oscillation inside a tight range ahead of the breakthrough.

The critical resistance is created by a psychological $10,000.

Bitcoin (BTC) is sitting in a tight range between $9,800 and $9,400 since the start of the week. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands above $9,700, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday. On the intraday charts, BTC is supported by 1-hour SMA50 (currently at $9,700), while the resistance is created by the intraday high $9,836. The ultimate bullish target is created by a psychological $10,000.

The short-term momentum remains bearish, with the RSI on the intraday charts flat, which means, the coin may continue the moving inside the range.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

Let’s have a closer look at support and resistance levels clustered around the current price.

Resistance levels

$9,800-$9,850 – 23.6% Fibo retracement daily, the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band, the highest level of the previous 4 hours

$9,950-$10,000 – the highest level of the previous week, the upper line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band, Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 1

$10,200 – Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 2

$10,500 – Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3

Support levels

$9,700 – 1-hour SMA50, the middle line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band

$9,500 - the lower line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band, the highest level of the previous month

$9,300 – Pivot Point 1-day Support 2, the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band, 4-hour SMA100, 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly

$9,000 – Pivot Point 1-day Support 3.

