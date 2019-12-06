Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD finally on the rise?

No resistance levels of note in the confluence detector.

Strong support is at $7,355.

BTC/USD had a bullish Thursday after charting five straight bearish days. The buyers managed to pick the price up from $7,198 to $7,394.75 this Thursday. So far, they have remained in control as the price has gone up further to $7,400. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels, so further growth may be expected.

BTC/USD - Daily Confluence Detector

The $7,355 support level has the 4-hour Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

