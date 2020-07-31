Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD facing severe resistance at $11,047 – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin is dancing at the edge of a cliff ($11,000) as recovery towards $11,400 becomes tougher.
- BTC/USD seems to have just enough energy to hold above $11,000 but upward action continues to be limited.
Bitcoin bulls seem to be spending all their energy defending support at $11,000 and are left with very little to actualize the bullish case to $11,400. On Thursday, BTC/USD recovered magnificently past $11,000 but hit a barrier at $11,200. Besides, Bitcoin and most of the assets in the market are in the red as we prepare to usher in the Asian session.
At the moment, the price is doddering at $11,014. Holding above $11,000 is key for the bull-run to $11,400. However, the RSI is threatening a retreat from the overbought region. In other words, the ongoing decline is likely to continue and even push Bitcoin lower.
On the other hand, the MACD is holding well within the positive region. This shows that in spite of the retreat, BTC/USD still has some buying support. In addition, the price is sitting significantly above the moving averages. In the daily range, the 50 SMA holds the position at $9,514 while the 200 SMA is at $8,695.
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin confluence levels
According to the confluence levels, Bitcoin is facing the sturdiest resistance at $11,047. Holding the ground within this zone is the previous high 15-minutes, the SMA ten 15-minutes, SMA 100 15-minutes, the Bollinger Band 1-hour middle curve and the previous high 1-hour among other indicators.
Glancing higher, a second resistance lies at $11,161 as highlighted by the Bollinger Band 1-day upper curve and the previous high 4-hour. The next key hurdle is the one at $11,733; its home to the pivot point one-day resistance three and the pivot point one-month resistance three.
It is essential that Bitcoin finds support preferably above $11,200, however, the selling pressure will continue to force a return under $11,000. Support is envisioned at $10,933 as shown by various indicators including the Bollinger Band 1-hour lower curve, the SMA 100 1-hour and the pivot point one-day support one. A break below this the initial support might not encounter any interruptions until it hits the buyer congestion at $10,476. Losses under $10,000 will seek refuge at $9,904, $9,790 and $9,676.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD facing severe resistance at $11,047 – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin is dancing at the edge of a cliff ($11,000) as recovery towards $11,400 becomes tougher. BTC/USD seems to have just enough energy to hold above $11,000 but upward action continues to be limited.
BCH/USD retreats from $300-level, what's next?
BCH/USD jumped up from $287.85 to $294.30 this Thursday. The bulls managed to take the price above the $300-level, but have since retreated. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum, while the price is trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band.
ETH/USD 5-year anniversary rockets it to new 2020 high at $340
Ethereum marked the five-year anniversary amid a bullish momentum across the board. The attention received from the cryptocurrency community saw it break above the descending trendline, highlighted in Thursday’s analysis.
ETC/USD lacks strong resistance on path back to $7.50 – Confluence Detector
ETC/USD went up from $7.27 to $7.40 this Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $7.06 and $7.34.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.