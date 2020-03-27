Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD crosses $6,800 as path to $7,000 gets clear - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD bulls retained control of the market for the second straight day as the price crossed the $6,800-level. So far this Friday, the price went up from $6,759.11 to $6,822 . This followed a bullish Thursday wherein the price rose from $6,693 to $6,757.45 . The daily confluence detector shows us a lack of any strong resistance levels on the upside, which clears up the path back to $7,000 for the bulls. On the downside, healthy support lies at $6,710, which has the one-hour Previous Low, 4-hour Previous High and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.