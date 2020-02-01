Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD consolidates below $9,500 - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD bulls took control of the market this Saturday as the price rose from $9,339.65 to $9,423.17 . This follows a bearish Friday, wherein BTC/USD fell from $9,504.50 to $9,333.85 , as the price consolidated below the $9,500 level . The daily confluence detector shows two strong resistance on the upside at $9,545 and $9,600 . $9,600 has the Previous Month high and the Previous Week high. $9,545 has the one-day Previous High, one-day and 4-hour Bollinger Bands . On the downside, the $9,300 support level has the SMA 5, 4-hour Previous Low and one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

