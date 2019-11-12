Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD capped by resistance levels at $8,900 and $9,025 - Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD had a heavily bearish Monday, where the price dropped from $9,035.30 to $8,721.25.
- The confluence detector shows one strong support level on the downside at $8,525.
BTC/USD has had a bullish start to Tuesday and is currently priced at $8,738.65. This follows an extremely bearish Monday wherein the price dropped from $9,035.30 to $8,721.25. The daily confluence detector currently shows two healthy resistance levels at $8,900 and $9,025. On the downside, there is a support level at $8,525.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
$8,900 has the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, while $9,025 has the 4-hour Bollinger band upper curve and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
On the downside, the $8,525 support level has the one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-day Pivot Point support one.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD dancing with the 38.2% Fibo, $0.28 is still unconquered
Ripple is forcing a recovery amid a generally bullish environment across the crypto space. Unlike Monday, the entire market is in the green. Leading the recovery on the day is NEO, EOS and BTG having corrected higher 2%, 1.35% and 1.23% in that order.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD sits in a long-term range
ETH/USD is trading at $186.57 at the time of writing, having retreated from the intraday high of $190.28. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.3 billion has lost 1.34% of its value since the beginning of Monday and stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
NEO price update: NEO/USD bulls wake up to lead recovery, up 2.45%
NEO bears are waking to a rude shock having found the bulls full in control of the throttle. NEO is in the initial stages of flying the bullish flag high above the crypto horizon. Besides, the price is already 2.45% higher on the day. A rising wedge pattern suggests that NEO will reverse the trend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.