Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls take back control and will need to overcome resistance at $6,960 to go past the $7,000 level - Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD fell from $6,780 to $6,691.75 this Wednesday.
- On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $6,725 and $6,685.
Key Levels
- Current Price: $6,714
- High: 6,795
- Low: $6,691.66
- R3: $7,475.01
- R2: $7,229.40
- R1: $6,960.39
- PP: $6,714.78
- S1: $6,445.77
- S2: $6,200.17
- S3: $5,931.15
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD went up from $6,691.75 to $6,714 as bulls took back control. The buyers will need to overcome resistance at $6,960 to go past the $7,000-level. This level has the Previous Week high. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $6,725 and $6,685. The former has the SMA 10, one-hour and 4-hour Previous Highs, while the latter has the SMA 10, SMA 100, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-hour Bollinger Band.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls take back control
BTC/USD went up from $6,691.75 to $6,714 as bulls took back control. The buyers will need to overcome resistance at $6,960 to go past the $7,000-level. This level has the Previous Week high. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $6,725 and $6,685.
XRP/USD bears remain in control, as price keeps consolidating above the $0.16-level
The bears retained control of the market in the early hours of Thursday as the price fell from $0.1619 to $0.1617. If the bulls want to regain control, they will need to overcome resistance at the $0.1658-level and the SMA 20 curve.
ETH/USD hovers above $135, what buyers need to overcome $140 resistance?
All the top three cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are slightly in the red and dealing with a building bearish momentum on Thursday during the Asian session. Ether is down 0.39%, BTC 0.12% and XRP 0.43% on the day.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD is undergoing retest of critical $220 mark
Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, with losses of 3.50% in the second half of the session. BCH/USD continues to be at risk of another fall, given bearish flag structure via the daily. There is still much supply within the region of $225-50 that ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.