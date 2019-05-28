Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls face stiff resistance ahead - Confluence detector

BTC/USD is priced at $8,695 in the early hours of Wednesday.

BTC/USD has little to no scope of growth as of right now.

BTC/USD is currently consolidating its price over the last three days. This Tuesday, the bears overcame the bulls and they seem to have a hold over the market in the early hours of Wednesday as well. Since the beginning of Tuesday, the price of Bitcoin fell from $8,775 to $8,695. The daily confluence detector shows us that BTC/USD is facing stiff resistance levels ahead, which are going to hamper any further growth.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

As per the daily confluence detector, the resistance levels are at $8,750-$8,780, $8,800, $8,835, $8,890, $8,915, $8,940-$8,970. The confluences at those levels are:

$8,750-$8,780 : Daily 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, 15-min previous high, 1-hour previous high, 4-hour previous high, 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50), SMA 200 and SMA 10.

: Daily 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, 15-min previous high, 1-hour previous high, 4-hour previous high, 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50), SMA 200 and SMA 10. $8,800 : No confluences detected.

: No confluences detected. $8,835 : This level has a daily 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

: This level has a daily 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. $8,890 : This level has a daily 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

: This level has a daily 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. $8,915 : The second strongest resistance level has the 1-week pivot point resistance 2.

: The second strongest resistance level has the 1-week pivot point resistance 2. $8,940-$8,970: 1-day pivot point resistance 1 and 1-day previous high.

The support levels are at $8,645-$8,675, $8,535, $8,500, and $8,470. The confluences at those levels are: