Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls face no strong resistance on path back to $10,500

- BTC/USD went up from $9,860 to $10,160 in the early hours of Saturday.
- The price has healthy support levels on the downside.
BTC/USD has had a bullish start to Saturday as the price went up by $9,850 to $10,160. In fact, the price went up from $9,850 to $10,161 in just 15 mins, and since then it has been consolidating. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of any stable resistance levels, while there are some healthy support levels on the downside.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
The support levels are at $10,060, $9,900 and $9,800-$9,835. The $10,060 support level has the 5-day simple moving average, 1-day pivot point resistance 2 and 1-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level. $9,900 is the strongest support level and it has the 1-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 1-day previous high, SMA 50 and SMA 200. Finally, there is a stack of support levels between $9,800-$9,835, which has the SMA 5, SMA 10, 1-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 1-hour Bollinger band middle curve and 1-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
