Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bears surrender to bullish advances to $8,400 – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin must clear the strong resistance at $8,281 in order to revive movement towards $9,000.
- Bitcoin settled in a narrow range with the upside capped at $8,300 and the downside protected around $8,200.
Bitcoin led the market in a brief recovery staged on Sunday during the American session. The momentum saw Bitcoin reclaim the ground it had lost above $8,000. The leg up touched $8,300 but failed to advance towards $8,400. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is settling in a narrow range between $8,200 support and $8,300 resistance.
The granddaddy of cryptocurrencies is up 3.42% in the last 24 hours. In the same period, $15 billion in volume has been exchanged across cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market of $148 billion which commands a 66.7% dominance.
More: Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD brushes shoulders with $8,300, where to next?
Bitcoin confluence levels
The unique confluence detector tool places the initial resistance at $8,281. The resistance in this zone emanates from a cluster of indicators including the ten Simple Moving Average (SMA) 15-minutes, the previous high 15-mins, previous high one-hour, the Bollinger Band 15-minutes upper and the previous high four-hour.
Although the above zone is the strongest resistance at the moment, the movement above it will come face to face with the medium resistance at $8,538. On the brighter side, trading above $8,538 is likely to pave the way for gains above $9,000.
On the flip side, support is quite limited. Although, $8,195 will try to hold in the event a reversal occurs towards $8,000. Some of the indicators here are the SMA ten one-day, SMA 100 four-hour, SMA 50 four-hour and Fibonacci 38.25% one-day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin keeps hovering around $8,200 as bears push the price down
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday. This Monday also turned out to be a seller-heavy one as BTC fell from $8,235.70 to $8,217. There is a lack of healthy support levels on the downside.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD range-bound amid low trading activity
ETH/USD bottomed at $168.35 on October 18 and, having recovered above $170.00 entered a range-bound phase. By the time of writing, the second largest coin settled at $174.30, amid slow trading activity.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD stuck at $0.29 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2900, off the recent high registered at $0.3041. Now the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $12.5 billion has stayed unchanged in recent 24 hours amid range-bound trading on the global cryptocurrency market.
Litecoin: LTC/USD falling wedge pattern hints breakout
Litecoin is grinding closer to a falling wedge pattern likely to correct the extended downtrend. The zone at $50-53 becomes a viable support area capable of halting massive declines.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.