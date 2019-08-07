Bitcoin price prediction: After brief flirtation, can BTC/USD go back into the $12,000-zone?

- BTC/USD is currently trending around $11,470 as markets opened this Wednesday.
- Daily confluence detector shows three healthy resistance levels on the upside.
BTC/USD has had an interesting Tuesday. The price crossed $12,000 for the first time in nearly a month. However, the bears stepped right back in and dropped the price to $11,490. The digital asset has had a bearish start to Wednesday, as the price fell further to $11,470. The daily confluence detector shows us that there are three healthy resistance levels on the upside, which the bulls will need to overcome.
BTC/USD daily chart
The three resistance levels are at $11,600, $11,645 and $11,700. $11,600 has the 1-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, while $11,645 has the 1-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. Finally, $11,700 has 1-week pivot point resistance 2.
On the downside, there are three support levels at $11,350, $11,200 and $11,100. $11,350 sees the confluence of the 5-day simple moving average (SMA 5) curve, 4-hour Bollinger band middle curve, SMA 10 and 1-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. The $11,200-level has the 1-hour previous low and 1-day pivot point support 1. Finally, $11,100 has the 1-week pivot point resistance 1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
