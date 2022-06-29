- Bitcoin price revisits $19,000 levels causing concern amongst day traders.
- Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy buys 480 Bitcoin this week and now has over 130,000 Bitcoin in their portfolio.
- Invalidation of the bullish macro count remains $13,880.
Bitcoin price shows concerning signals as the bears have recently rejected the $22,000 ascension. It appears smart money wants to negotiate for the peer-to-peer digital currency at a much lower price.
Bitcoin price is a falling knife for some and a sword in stone for others
Bitcoin price narrates two opposing tales at once. For traders, the bullish signals seem unreliable, only to be short-lived and causing much pain. The bears are enjoying fast-acting retracements and fakeouts. Liquidity hunts in this market are far too common. For investors with a long-term outlook, the discounted Bitcoin price is appealing and could yield exponential gains towards $80,000 in the coming years. There can only be one victor of the ongoing battle between crypto advocates and the savvy inflation-spirited bears, but at the current time, it is uncertain who the true King Arthur destined to wield Bitcoin’s “Excalibur” will be.
Bitcoin price currently trades at $20,078. On Wednesday, June 29, the bears managed to breach the $20,000 barrier, sending the BTC price back to $19,827. MicroStrategies’ CEO Michael Saylor was amongst the brave bulls who came to pull the sub $20,000 Bitcoin price from its sinking demise. Blockchain transactions show Saylor accumulating an additional 480 more Bitcoins to the MicroStrategy portfolio. MicroStrategy now owns over 130,000 Bitcoin as Saylor remains optimistically bullish despite the overall retail market sentiment reaching new all-time lows on the Fear and Greed Index in June
BTC/USDT 4-Day Chart
From a technical point of view, Michael Saylor is right. Bitcoin price still has a macro uptrend that will only be invalidated by breaching $13,880. The Relative Strength Index confounds this idea as the indicator is currently retesting a historical 2019 low on the 4-day chart. If the bears breach $13,880, a multi-year bear market will likely ensue, with targets below the 2020 pandemic lows at $3,850, resulting in an 80% decrease from the current Bitcoin price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Watch out for Ethereum price as technical indicators point to dip below $1,000
Ethereum (ETH) price is revealing a not-that bright picture for bulls this week, both from a technical perspective and because of ballooning tail risks. As bulls could not manage a close above a crucial technical hurdle, price action slipped further to the downside and moved away from the essential historic barrier.
As NATO troops double, so do the bears' army in XRP
Ripple (XRP) price is returning with a hangover after a very short-lived party in which it rallied from $0.3043 to $0.3710, and booked 21% gains. Although bulls temporarily pushed the price above $0.3710, it turned out to be a false breakout, and eventually closed the day below, catching a lot of bulls in a bull trap in the process.
Why you should approach Bitcoin price with caution
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
Why this move from Shiba Inu price could catch investors off guard?
Shiba Inu price prepares for a quick retracement after nearly a week of recovery bounce. While this run-up was impressive, things are likely going to go slow for SHIB as investors continue to book profits.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.