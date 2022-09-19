- Bitcoin price has breached all of July and August liquidity levels.
- A bullish hammer is minutes away from printing while the RSI hovers back into bullish territory.
- Invalidation of the bullish counter-trend idea is a breach of the swing low at $18,250.
Bitcoin price could witness an influx of volatility in the coming days, with the first directional bias leaning bullish.
Bitcoin price is set to get volatile.
Bitcoin price could be a favorable market for intraday traders for the remainder of September. Over the weekend, the BTC price fell 20%, tagging a new low for September at $18,250. The decline wiped out all of the previous swing lows established since July.
Based on Auction Market Theory, the liquidity hunt could reset the playing field between exchanges, retail traders, and smart money operatives. A very volatile market could surface throughout the remainder of September, creating high probability trade setups for day traders to partake in.
Bitcoin price currently auctions at $19,540 as the bulls are 90 minutes away from printing a bullish hammer on the 2-day chart. The Relative Strength Index has hovered back above the bullish territory, which suggests the bulls could reclaim more gains in the coming days. Using the hammer as a projective tool suggests a 10% rally could occur this week towards $21,600.
BTC USDT 2-Day Chart
Invalidation of the bullish counter-trend idea (targeting $21,200 and potentially $21,600) is a breach of the newly established swing low at $18,250. If the bears breach this level, they could prompt a further decline towards the June 18 swing low at $17,580, resulting in a 10% decline from the current Bitcoin price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price takes a small detour, but is $25,000 scenario still valid?
Bitcoin price has single-handedly crashed the entire crypto market as it tumbled below a crucial support level. As of this writing, BTC is still yet to find a stable support level and hatch a recovery plan.
Are these altcoins dead? Ethereum, XRP and Cardano price trends show signs of weakness
Successful completion of the Merge has paved the way for Ethereum’s 18% dominance. Interestingly, Ethereum, XRP and Cardano, among other altcoins, are showing signs of weakness in their price trends.
Polkadot Price Prediction: Is this the entry position traders have been waiting for?
Polkadot price is at the tail end of a lengthy seven-day drop. The sell-off worsened over the weekend amidst a sell-the-news initiative in the wake of the Ethereum Merge on Thursday.
Solana price faces the last line of defence before a 13% plunge
Solana (SOL) price dips another 1% at the start of this trading week after traders threw in the towel on Sunday as the event calendar for this week made them run for the hills.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.