Multiple technical indicators suggest that BTC is preparing for a breakout, despite concerns about rising inflation and conflict in Ukraine.
The cryptocurrency market remains in a state of flux as investors are once again focused on what steps the U.S. Federal Reserve might take to combat rising inflation and markets wobble as the situation in Ukraine remains tense.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has hovered around the $44,000 support level and traders are hopeful that an inverse head and shoulders chart pattern will lead to a sustained bullish breakout.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView
Here’s a survey of what several analysts in the market are keeping an eye on moving forward as global issues from inflation to war continue to make their presence felt in the cryptocurrency market.
On-Balance Volume shows a bullish reversal
Insight into what may lie ahead for Bitcoin based on its On-Balance Volume (OBV), which is a momentum indicator that uses volume flow to predict changes in the price of an asset, was provided by market analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user ‘IncomeSharks’ who posed the following chart highlighting the bullish reversal in the indicator.
BTC/USD 1-day OBV chart. Source: Twitter
The analyst said,
“And people telling me we aren't bottomed out... This is almost a more bullish move than last time we went from $30,000 to $60,000. Double bottom, very sharp bullish V spike. Price action is just noise and people are listening too much to Crypto Twitter.”
Bullish if BTC holds $42,000
A similar bullish take on the current price action for BTC was offered by analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user ‘CredibleCrypto’, who posted the following lower time frame chart that indicates Bitcoin has more room to run.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: Twitter
CredibleCrypto said,
Strong moves up, shallow pullbacks, continuation. As long as $42,000 holds LTF wave structure indicates we are likely starting the next push up.
Bitcoin price could increase by 25%
A final bit of analysis that also took BTC momentum into consideration was offered by market analyst and Twitter user Caleb Fransen, who posted the following chart that included the Williams%R oscillator, a momentum indicator that measures overbought and oversold levels.
BTC/USD 1-week chart. Source: Twitter
According to Fransen, “when there is a full oscillation from “oversold” to "overbought", it indicates a momentum thrust,” an event that has occurred six times for Bitcoin since January 2020.
Fransen said,
After the weekly thrust, the average 1-month return is +25%. The Williams%R is attempting to complete the 4-week momentum thrust right now. I'll be very optimistic if (big "if") Bitcoin can secure a strong weekly close.
The overall cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.999 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 42%.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AVAX, MATIC, Uniswap witness explosive on-chain activity
Messari Crypto's Analysts reveal that active Avalanche addresses hit a new all-time high in Q4 2021. The DeFi boom that started in the last quarter of 2021 fueled a spike in on-chain activity in AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA readies for another run to $1.30
Cardano price experienced a nice jump higher on Monday, closing the session with a 5.5% gain. Concerns about crossing and staying above the Kijun-Sen continued until almost, literally, the last minute of the daily candlestick.
Musk family is bullish on Algorand, invests in decentralized music platform Dequency
Algorand based Dequency raised funds from investors, including Elon Musk's siblings Tosca and Kimbal. Dequency, a decentralized music platform, has raised $4.5 million in its latest investment round. Algorand Dapp Dequency raised some cash from several investors, including Musk's siblings.
SafeMoon attempts breakout that could launch SFM more than 15%
SafeMoon price has been under intense selling pressure over the past nine trading days. After falling more than 26%, it finally found support against a prior traded low in the $0.0014 value area. Since then, however, some bullish momentum has returned, and bulls now look for an opportunity to take control.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.