- Bitcoin price breaks above the consolidation zone between $57,000 and $62,000, signaling an impending rally ahead.
- US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net inflows of $506.40 million last week.
- On-chain data shows positive funding rates and a decreasing Miners Position Index, further giving chances for a bullish move.
Bitcoin's (BTC) price clings to gains on Monday after rising 10% last week and closing above $64,000. BTC price rallied on Friday, driven by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s confirmation that an interest-rate cut in the US is coming in September. This positive market sentiment led US spot Bitcoin ETFs to register net inflows of more than $500 million last week, while on-chain data such as the decreasing Miners Position Index and positive funding rates suggest a bullish outlook.
Daily digest market movers: Powell supports Bitcoin
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell opened the door on Friday to an interest-rate cut in the US after the central bank’s next policy meeting scheduled for September 17-18. Lower interest rates tend to support risk assets such as cryptocurrencies. Expectations of lower rates propelled Bitcoin price to a high of $64,955 on Friday, a level that broadly held up during the weekend.
- Coinglass's US spot Bitcoin ETFs data shows that on Friday, it recorded an inflow of $252 million, the highest single-day inflow since July 22. Monitoring these ETFs' net flow data is crucial for understanding market dynamics and investor sentiment. The combined Bitcoin reserves held by the 11 US spot Bitcoin ETFs stand at $44.60 billion.
Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow chart
- Cryptoquant's Miners Position Index (MPI), which is the ratio of the number of miners' outflows in USD divided by the 365-day moving average, presents a bullish price outlook for Bitcoin. If the metric increases, miners become more active in selling, increasing the selling pressure and thereby decreasing Bitcoin's price. On the contrary, a decrease in the index suggests miners are becoming less involved in selling. In BTC's case, the metric decreases from -0.63 to -1.46 from Friday to Monday, suggesting less selling pressure.
Bitcoin Miners Position Index chart
- CryptoQuant's funding rates, a key indicator gauging futures market sentiment, is also positive for Bitcoin’s price outlook. Funding rates represent traders' sentiments in the perpetual swaps market and are proportional to the number of contracts. Positive funding rates indicate that long-position traders are dominant, while negative funding rates indicate that short-position traders are dominant and are willing to pay long traders. As for BTC's case, the funding rates are positive and stand at 0.008, reflecting bullish sentiment and buyer dominance. t.
Bitcoin Funding rates chart
Technical analysis: BTC price breaks above the 200-day EMA
Bitcoin price broke above its resistance level, the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $62,280 and its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (drawn from the high on July 29 to the low on August 5) at $62,042 on Friday. At the time of writing on Monday, it is slightly down 0.3% at $64,021.
If the 200-day EMA at $62,280 holds as support and BTC closes above the $65,596 level, it could rally 7% to restest its July 29 high of $70,079.
This bounce is supported by indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) on the daily chart, which sit comfortably above their respective mean levels of 50 and zero. These momentum indicators strongly indicate bullish dominance.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if Bitcoin's price closes below the August 21 low of $58,783, a 5% decline towards daily support at $56,022 would be on the cards, as it would set a lower low on the daily chart. Thus invalidating the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum bulls could stage 30% rally following Fed Chair's keynote, withdrawing over 284K ETH from exchanges
Ethereum is up over 6% on Friday as bulls have initiated heavy buying pressure following indications from US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell that an interest rate cut is imminent.
SUI, OP, ZETA lead $160 million crypto token unlocks next week
The crypto market will witness another round of heavy token unlocks next week, with $164.2 million of cliff unlocks entering into the circulating supply of several top altcoins, per crypto intelligence firm Token Unlocks.
XRP trades above $0.60, Ripple whales shed token holdings
Ripple whales holding between 1 million and 10 million XRP tokens slightly decreased their holdings between August 22 and 23. XRP retail traders holding less than 1,000 tokens accumulated the asset, while whales dropped their assets.
Here's why Bitcoin and the crypto market rallied after Fed Chair's speech
Bitcoin has gained nearly 5% alongside a rally across the crypto market in the past 24 hours following indications of interest rate cut from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's keynote on Friday morning.
Bitcoin: Can BTC break above $62,000 barrier?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday, gaining more than 4% this week so far, but fluctuating within a range between $57,000 and $62,000 for the last 15 days. On-chain data shows contradicting signs, with institutions accumulating Bitcoin while some whales are selling. Additionally, the US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded inflows this week, and continued Mt.Gox fund movements could bring volatility in Bitcoin's price in the coming days.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.