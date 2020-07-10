Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD movement limited by strong support and resistance levels – Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD has a strong resistance level at $9,300.
- On the downside, healthy support lies at $9,200.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD went down from $9,236.72 to $9,216.61 in the early hours of Friday. The price is sandwiched between strong support and resistance levels at $9,300 and $9,200, respectively.
The $9,300 resistance level has the 15-min Previous High, one-hour Previous High,4-hour Previous High, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one0week Pivot Point resistance-one, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-hour SMA 5, one-day SMA 5, 15-min SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 100.
The $9,200 support level has the one-day 23.6%, one-week 23.6% and one-month 23.6% Fibonacci retracement levels, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min Previous Low, one-hour Previous Low, 4-hour Previous Low, 15-min SMA 5,15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
