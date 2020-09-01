Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD keeps flirting around $12,000 level – Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD bulls re-entered the market following a bearish Monday.
- The daily confluence detector shows two healthy support levels at $11,850 and $11,600.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD bulls took control of the market as Tuesday’s session came to a close, pushing the price above the $12,000-mark. The price has jumped up from $11,655.87 to $12,015. As per the daily confluence detector, there is one strong resistance at $12,600 and two healthy support levels at $11,850 and $11,600.
The $12,600 resistance level has the weekly Pivot Point resistance-one and monthly Pivot Point resistance-three.
Up next, the $11,850 support level has the one-day Previous High, daily Pivot Point one resistance-one and monthly Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
Finally, the $11,600 support is highlighted by the one-day Previous Low, daily Pivot Point one support-one, one-day SMA 10, weekly Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
