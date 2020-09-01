Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD keeps flirting around $12,000 level – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD bulls re-entered the market following a bearish Monday.

The daily confluence detector shows two healthy support levels at $11,850 and $11,600.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD bulls took control of the market as Tuesday’s session came to a close, pushing the price above the $12,000-mark. The price has jumped up from $11,655.87 to $12,015. As per the daily confluence detector, there is one strong resistance at $12,600 and two healthy support levels at $11,850 and $11,600.

The $12,600 resistance level has the weekly Pivot Point resistance-one and monthly Pivot Point resistance-three.

Up next, the $11,850 support level has the one-day Previous High, daily Pivot Point one resistance-one and monthly Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Finally, the $11,600 support is highlighted by the one-day Previous Low, daily Pivot Point one support-one, one-day SMA 10, weekly Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.



