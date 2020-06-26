Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD continues freefall as bears remain in control for the fourth straight day

- BTC/USD has dropped by nearly 5% since Tuesday.
- The RSI continues to trend comfortably in the neutral zone.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD bears remained in control for the fourth straight day as the price fell from $9,239.79 to $9,184 in the early hours of Friday. Ever since Tuesday, the price has dropped by more than 5%. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions, while the RSI continues to trend comfortably in the neutral zone.
Support and Resistance
BTC/USD has stiff resistance levels at $9,290.75, $9,425.25 (SMA 50) and $9,467.25 (SMA 20). On the downside, healthy support lies at $9,176.25 and $9,065
Key levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9224.4
|Today Daily Change
|-15.61
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|9240.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9499.22
|Daily SMA50
|9439.89
|Daily SMA100
|8303.47
|Daily SMA200
|8299.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9337.17
|Previous Daily Low
|8988.56
|Previous Weekly High
|9589.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|8899.05
|Previous Monthly High
|10074.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|8105.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9121.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9204
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9039.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8839.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8691.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9388.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9537.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9737.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD continues freefall as bears remain in control for the fourth straight day
BTC/USD bears remained in control for the fourth straight day as the price fell from $9,239.79 to $9,184 in the early hours of Friday. Ever since Tuesday, the price has dropped by more than 5%. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls come back following three straight bearish days
XRP/USD has gone up from $0.1815 to $0.1824 in the early hours of Friday, following three straight bearish days. This Thursday, the price dipped below the green Ichimoku cloud and is currently looking to re-enter it. The MACD has had 16 consecutive red sessions, indicating that market momentum is entirely bearish. Eight out of the last nine sessions in the Elliott Oscillator have been bearish.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD bounces from $227 and holds the daily uptrend
This is the second bullish reversal candlestick formed by Ethereum. The pattern can be seen on June 15 as well, where ETH/USD did get a decent amount of continuation ...
LTC/USD needs to recover above $43.50 to improve the short-term picture
Litecoin (LTC) dropped to the intraday low of $41.61 and recovered to $42.63 by the time of writing. The coin has been moving in sync with other digital assets, swept by a massive bearish wave.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.