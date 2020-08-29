Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD consolidates above $11,500 – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD bears took charge of the market in the early hours of Saturday.

BTC/USD is presently sandwiched between heavy resistance and support levels.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD bears took control of the market as the price consolidated itself above the $11,500-mark. The price has currently gone down from $11,535.80 to $11,521.36 and is sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels.

On the upside, we have a strong resistance stack between $11,530 to $11,700, which has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-day Previous High.

On the downside, the $11,400-$11,515 support stack has the Previous Month high, daily Pivot Point one support-one, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

