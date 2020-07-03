Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD bulls manage a weak riposte after a sluggish Friday

  • BTC/USD bulls gave an underwhelming response after Thursday’s intensely bearish price action.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight green sessions.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD bulls came out on top after a sluggish Friday, wherein the price crawled up from $9,092.43 to $9,094. This followed a heavily bearish Thursday, wherein the price fell from the $9,250 mark. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight green sessions, while the RSI is moving horizontally in the neutral zone.

Support and Resistance

BTC/USD faces strong resistance at $9,237, $9,293, $9,312.35 (SMA 20) and $9,424 (SMA 50). On the downside, healthy support lies at $9,000.45 and $8,904.20

Key levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9094.16
Today Daily Change 1.92
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 9092.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9315.05
Daily SMA50 9422.55
Daily SMA100 8511.87
Daily SMA200 8367.42
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9265.36
Previous Daily Low 8940.63
Previous Weekly High 9786.22
Previous Weekly Low 8988.56
Previous Monthly High 10404.88
Previous Monthly Low 8823.34
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9064.68
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9141.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 8933.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 8774.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 8608.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 9258.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 9424.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 9582.92

 


 

