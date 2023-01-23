- Bitcoin price shelves the comments from Fed speakers about the current rate path of the US.
- BTC is set to jump in a calm week as Fed speakers enter the blackout period before the first US central bank meeting this year.
- Traders are gearing up for another leg higher towards $29,000, bearing a potential 25% of topside gains.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is set to start the week on the front foot as traders let the dust settle after a volatile previous week during which BTC printed a staggering 7% price increase. With a mild data week ahead and Fed speakers entering the blackout period before the first US central bank meeting, Bitcoin bulls have a highway paved out for them to hit $29,000 by the end of this week and book another 25% in this recovery.
Bitcoin price is the comeback kid for the week
Bitcoin price jumped substantially on Friday, breaking above $21,969, and passing the weekend by consolidating the level. With $23,000 nearby, it looks like traders are taking one big figure after another and are trading from one psychological level to the next, keeping their finger on the button to take profit at any headwind that could spark up. With the economic calendar quite light this week, bulls are seeing headwinds ease and are gearing up for more highs.
BTC first needs to move away from $23,000 and towards the next key level near $23,878. This pivotal level goes back to May 12, 2022, as the low in the falling knife. If bulls can break and consolidate above it in a repeating pattern as was performed over the weekend for $23,000, the forecast for this month could be for a move up towards $29,000 before hitting an important cap but still bearing 25% gains on the back of that.
BTC/USD daily chart
The risk to the downside comes with the elements already mentioned in the second paragraph of this article: the psychological levels. The growing dislocation between the US central bank and the markets is a growing concern and a clear and present danger for this rally. It would only take one economic data print to crush the hopes for the goldilocks scenario markets are after and prove the Fed right in its hawkish bias, with massive profit-taking and bulls being stopped out, BTC could sink back towards $19,036.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
