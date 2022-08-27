Bitcoin price has fallen 8% in the last 48 hours.

A fractal wave of previous BTC behavior is being utilized to forecast a potential smart money fake-out

Invalidation of the bearish thesis should remain at $27,000 but can be moved into profit for traders looking to reduce risk.

Bitcoin price continues to fall as expected. The trade setup forecasted last week is well in profit. Reducing risk is a respectable idea, but traders will be susceptible to a liquidity hunt in doing so

Bitcoin price falls sharply

Bitcoin price currently auctions at $19,963. The peer-to-peer digital currency lost support from the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages this week, which catalyzed a sharp 8% decline and counting.

Last week a bearish trade setup targeting $18,900 was forecasted with an entry at $23,125. After the entry signal occurred, a fractal wave of Bitcoin's previous market behavior was implemented to gauge future market movements.

BTC/USDT 1-Hour Chart

Currently, the fractal is relatively similar to the current decline; therefore, moving the invalidation point from last week's $27,000 into break even is respectable but will come with accompanying risk. Bitcoin price can still experience a smart money liquidity hunt towards the entry-level before reaching the intended 18,900 target zone.

Thus invalidation of the bearish thesis remains the same as last week's thesis at $27,000 until further notice. The $19,300 levvel should be watched very closely over the weekend as the fractal suggests smart money may get involved for a liquidity hunt near the zone.

