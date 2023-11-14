Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.

Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.

The analyst behind the X handle @el_crypto_prof’s thesis supports Faibik’s $50,000 target for Bitcoin. The expert argues that Bitcoin has returned to Elliott wave B of an A-B-C correction, just as it does every time since 2012, ahead of a halving event. The analyst expects a new all-time high in 2024, however identifies the $48,000 to $50,000 area as the next big target for Bitcoin price.

Crypto analyst Faibik, behind the handle @CaptainFaibik on X, evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and set a $50,000 target for the risk asset. According to the analyst, if Bitcoin price remains within the $34,000 to $38,000 range for two months, it could begin the halving rally by mid-February and hit $50,000 by late March 2024.

