A breakout to avoid a fresh price dip would be a "miracle," says Crypto Ed as storm clouds gather for Bitcoin bulls.
Bitcoin (BTC) traded worryingly near $30,000 support on June 8 amid fresh predictions of incoming lows.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
BTC price hints at "sub $30,000" move
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as the pair lost 9% overnight on Monday.
No amount of good news was able to help bulls, with potential adoption breakthroughs in Latin America conspicuously doing nothing to boost lackluster price action.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen likewise failed to lift the mood when she voiced support for higher inflation.
Instead, Bitcoin dropped to $32,000, at the time of writing coming off a rebound to $33,000.
For popular trader Crypto Ed, the outlook was uninspiring — and even included a trip below the $30,000 mark.
“It did the white ABC I posted before the weekend,” he told Twitter followers, referring to a forecast price rotation.
“Now in green box but I'd expect 1 more leg down today, followed by a bounce to ~35k From there down again, sub 30k, or ‘up only’ again, but the latter feels more like a miracle tbh.”
Crypto Ed's BTC price chart with ABC structure. Source: Crypto Ed/ Twitter
Moving averages cause alarm
As Cointelegraph reported, traders are already on edge over a potential “death cross” involving two key moving averages which could spell further downside.
This could extend beyond the short term, Cane Island Alternative Advisors investment manager Timothy Peterson noted, thanks to BTC/USD now lingering below its 200-day moving average for almost three weeks.
“This metric has *always* marked the end of a bull run and the start of a bear market,” he added in comments on Monday.
Bitcoin price behavior vs. 200-day moving average chart. Source: Timothy Peterson/ Twitter
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Cardano price could tank to $0.50 in the coming days
Cardano price has been a top performer that was leading the bull run. IOHK developers pushed out several major upgrades to the blockchain, which has improved its utility drastically.
Dogecoin price consolidation could result in a downswing to $0.23
Dogecoin price has slumped lower in the past few days, reaching $0.31. Although DOGE is still up by over 55% from its low amid the market crash recorded on May 19, the meme coin has failed to find strength.
Stellar recovery thwarted as threat of deep correction looms
XLM price entered a deep sell-off as it sliced through a crucial support level. While it appears to have found support on the recent swing low, things could get ugly fast if the sellers continue to dump their holdings.
MicroStrategy to fund next Bitcoin purchase by selling $400 million in corporate bonds
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy announced that it is borrowing $400 million to buy more Bitcoin. The company intends to offer senior secured notes to raise funds to purchase additional BTC.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.