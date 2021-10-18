Bitcoin price could dip before testing all-time highs

- Bitcoin price broke above $60,000 on Friday and saw bulls consolidating their positions firmly above.
- BTC price, however, is under selling pressure as the RSI is in oversold territory.
- Expect BTC price to test $60,000 on its support, which would push the RSI back below 70, and offer entry for new buyers for the next leg up to $65,087.
Bitcoin price (BTC) has been on a tear these past few days, with bulls breaking $60,000. To keep the uptrend intact, buyers will want to wait for the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) to dip back below 70. This dip below 70 in the RSI would coincide with a test of $60,000 and would offer new buyers a good entry for the next phase in the uptrend toward $65,087 or new all-time highs.
BTC bulls need to let the RSI cool down first before expecting a new all-time high
Bitcoin price popped above $60,000 on Friday with plenty of media attention. Bulls have been able to consolidate quite firmly above that level with a few daily closes. Even the start of the new trading week opened higher than the low of this weekend.
There are issues though for BTC price to hit new all-time highs this week, as the daily RSI is above 70. This may make some buyers lock in some profit along the way, in case price action starts to fade in the wake of $65,087. New buyers should need to wait for a slight return to $60,000, a retest of that level which falls in line with the tops from May 3 and May 10. This minor correction would cool down the RSI and push it back below 70, making it for buyers to reenter.
Expect the retest of $60,000, a rebound higher with the long-awaited retest of new all-time highs. Do not expect that markets will let this go unnoticed, with much media attention and headlines on financial and mainstream media. This element will act as a favorable tailwind and add enough intraday traders to make the final push above $65,087.
In case buyers are unable to hold $60,000 on the retest, expect to see some more profit-taking as investors will want to lock in more profit in the fact that new all-time highs might not be for this week. Expect a retest to the lower level at $55,619.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH share spotlight while XRP struggles
Bitcoin price is not looking back as it breached the $60,000 psychological level. Ethereum mirrors the big crypto’s moves, but Ripple seems to be more volatile than the top two cryptocurrencies.
Polkadot to present buy opportunity before DOT makes new all-time high
Polkadot price formed a triple tap set up between September 7 and September 29, triggering a massive uptrend. DOT set up a new swing high as a result and is currently mapping its next moves.
Dogecoin price bound for another 1,000% bull rally
Dogecoin holders await a significant upgrade in the memecoin that is expected to drive a reduction in transaction fees. Analysts have predicted that DOGE price is ready to explode with a massive breakout.
XRP price renews optimism as Ripple bulls gather strength to kick-start recovery
XRP price has crashed 14% from its swing high at $1.18 recorded on October 16, tagging the downside trend line of the prevailing chart pattern. While Ripple (XRP) was at the edge of dropping below $1, a key technical indicator hints that the swing low may have set the local bottom for the time being.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.