Bitcoin (BTC) recovered much of its recent losses on Feb. 4, but concerns remained that a retest of $30,000 was incoming.

BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

$38,600 remains focal pivot

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD returning to $38,000 Friday, up over 2% in 24 hours.

The pair saw a strong comeback overnight after suffering at the hands of United States stock sellers for two days straight.

A similar turnaround for tech stocks later on Thursday, with Amazon gaining 15%, set the stage for Bitcoin to rise in step, with BTC proponents nonetheless criticizing the over volatility of some equities.

The rebound, meanwhile, could go some way to averting a deeper retracement for Bitcoin, this nonetheless favored by Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe as a “likely” move.

“Overall, most likely case is another sweep of the lows for Bitcoin around $30-33K and after that we create a bullish divergence and the fun continues,” he argued late Thursday.

or a paradigm shift to occur, he reiterated that the area around $38,600 should still be broken and held.

“BTC is still forming an indecision candle just below the key resistance of ~$38650,” Fellow trader and analyst Rekt Capital said as part of his latest tweet about the same level.

“That said, for the time being BTC is able to hold the top of last week’s candle as support. Technically, BTC is still inside the 28000-$38000 range until further notice.”

Pentoshi took on longer timeframes, punctuating months of cautious forecasts on BTC with fresh hope of a resurgence.

As Cointelegraph reported, on-chain indicators continue to call such a resurgence ahead of time this week, breaking out of two months of downside.

Ether hits two-week high above $2,800

On altcoins, Ether (ETH) and Solana (SOL) led on the day, both posting 24-hour gains above 5%.

ETH/USD outpaced BTC/USD to pass $2,800, as trader and Bollinger Bands creator John Bollinger suggested that current levels were a satisfactory buy zone for his ETH allocation.

“Ethereum is acting even stronger than Bitcoin here,” van de Poppe added, as the largest altcoin by market capitalization reached its highest levels since Jan. 21.