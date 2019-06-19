Bitcoin price analysis: Fundstrat head researcher says Bitcoin (BTC) will easily take out all-time high
- Bitcoin late on Wednesday is holding minor gains of some 0.50%, as the price maintains decent heights.
- BTC/USD bulls appear to be calculating the next move north, with a barrier in the way at $9500, ahead of $10,000.
- Fundstrat’s Tom Lee is making calls for Bitcoin to easily take out its all-time high.
Bitcoin price on Wednesday is holding gains of some 0.50% in the latter part of trading. BTC/USD has been comforted by a new potential bottom area, $9000 territory. There is much support behind the bulls suggesting of further moved to the north.
Fundstrat’s Tom Lee was recently speaking on Bitcoin with CNBC and said:
Well, you know I think bitcoin ultimately becomes a reserve currency in crypto, Bitcoin at $9,000 has only been at this level in four percent of its history. We’re deep into a bull market and people are pretty silent about it. I think bitcoin is easily going to take out its all-time high,
