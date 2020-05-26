Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD struggle to secure $9,000 support continues

- Bitcoin bulls are having a hard time holding the price above $8,900 in their push for gains past $9,000.
- BTC/USD could be grinding into consolidation according to the trends of the RSI and the MACD indicators.
Bitcoin’s recovery from the recent dip to $8,600 is struggling to sustain gains above $8,900. Standing in the way of upward movement is the 50 SMA as well as the key descending trendline resistance. It is essential that buyers focus on breaking the resistance at $9,000 because the longer the hurdle stays in place, the stronger the sellers become.
Technical indicators such as the RSI and the MACD point towards a slightly bullish momentum. The RSI is gradually recovering towards 60 while the MACD is almost crossing into the positive territory. If gains above $9,000 become unsustainable, the least the buyers can do is to hold the price above $8,900 according to possible sideways action with both the RSI and the MACD.
On the other hand, sliding under $8,900 short term support could pave the way for more losses targeting the recent support at $8,600. The region between $8,800 and $8,600 hosts many buyers, likely to be waiting to buy low in anticipation of Bitcoin price surge above $9,000.
On the upside, besides the hurdle at $9,000, Bitcoin will face more selling pressure at the descending trendline, the 200 SMA in the hourly range, and $9,200. Investors are still hoping to see BTC/USD above $10,000 in the coming few weeks.
BTC/USD hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
