Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD only a bump away from $11,000 milestone – Confluence Detector

- The struggle at $9,800 paved the way for a mega boost towards $10,200.
- Bitcoin is immensely supported; higher consolidation above $10,000 in the near-term.
Bitcoin price hovers above $10,000 following the price action from the support at $9,000. The struggle at $9,800 paved the way for a mega boost towards $10,200. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is trading at $10,037 with its immediate downside anchored by the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour.
On the other hand, the confluence detector tool points the first resistance at $10,061. The two technical indicators forming the confluence at this level are the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level k 1-M and the Bollinger Band 15-mins upper. The right above this resistance area will be relatively smooth with mild hurdles at $10,155, $10,217, $10,280 and the significantly stronger seller congestion zone at $10,343.
Read also: Bitcoin surpasses stocks in Google searches
As far as support is concerned, initial support is seen at $10,029 where sideways trading is expected in the near-term. Some of the indicators hosted here are the SMA 5 15-mins, Previous High 1-hour, and the previous high 15-mins.
The confluence detector shows an asset that has immense support. This means that any downward movement would be met by greater buying pressure as bulls seek to buy at lower levels. Apart from the above support, traders need to be on the lookout for areas such as $9,998, $9,935, $9,841, $9,810 as well as $9,747.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
