- BTC/USD is moving with a short-term downside bias.
- Critical support is created by SMA50 daily on approach to $7,350.
Bitcoin slipped below $8,000 and continued moving to the South on Friday as the cryptocurrency market reversed most of the gains. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,700, dangerously close to SMA50 weekly (currently at $7,690). The first cryptocurrency has lost over 2% of its value in recent 24 hours and 1.2% since the beginning of Friday.
BTC/USD: technical picture
From the technical point of view, a sustainable move below the above-said SMA50 will trigger more selling and push the price towards $7,300-$7,350 area that served as an upper boundary of the recent consolidation range and limited Bitcoin's recovery at the end of December. This support area also includes SMA50 daily. It might slow down the bears and initiate another bullish wave towards $8,000. However, once it is broken, the downside pressure will intensify.
Another strong support awaits us at $7,150. It is created by 61.8% Fibo retracement for the upside move from December 2018 low to July 2019 high. This area served as a backstop for BTC since the end of November, while several attempts to break it proved to be short-lived.
On the upside, the first barrier is created by SMA100 daily at $7,900, however, we will need to see a strong move above $8,000 for the upside to gain traction and bring the recent high of $8,464 back into focus. However, we will have to pass through the upper boundary of the descending wedge at $8,300 before we get there. Notably, if the price breaks free from the wedge, the upside momentum will increase rapidly and push BTC towards $9,000.
Considering the downward-looking RSI on a daily chart, the bearish scenario looks more likely at this stage.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Looking to bottom out after failing to conquer the skies
The three leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization – not stable coins – are in evident decline. They have all reached the upper limits of triangular compression figures that are pushing them without remission towards relevant decision points.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls in retreat as price hovers around $0.2000
Ripple's XRP, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $8.8 billion, has lost about 2% of its value to trade at $0.2000 by the time of writing.
EOS is set for a rally despite breaking ascending channel trend
EOS, alongside other altcoins, has found itself in the middle of a selloff mainly driven by Bitcoin’s reversal from $8,400. Before the ongoing short term downtrend, EOS nurtured a significant uptrend within an ascending channel.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH settles below SMA50 daily, more pain ahead
Ethereum retains a leading position as the most popular blockchain for decentralized applications (DApps), according to the recent report published by DappReview.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.