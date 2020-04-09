- BTC/USD is range-bound above $7,000, the long-term trend remains bullish.
- Bobbly Lee says that BItcoin may return to the area above $10,000 in May.
BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $7,374 and retreated to $7,270 by press time. The first digital coin has been consolidating gains in a tight range after it had broken above $7,000. Despite that the upside momentum faded away on approach to $7,500 on Wednesday, BTC/USD is still well-positioned to continue the long-term recovery.
Bobby Lee expects Bitcoin growth to a new all-time high in 2020
The first cryptocurrency is the best investment vehicle among a wide range of digital assets, according to the Board Member of Bitcoin Foundation, Bobby Lee. Speaking in the interview with the crypto media outlet Cointelegraph, Lee said that Bitcoin may hit $10,000 in May and set a new record high by the end of 2020.
The fact that this is the first block halving after Bitcoin became a mainstream investment option for many people further increases Bitcoin's potential upward price movement compared with 2016.
He also added that a steady flow of institutional investors will also support the price increase ahead of the third Bitcoin's halving.
Notably, FXStreet earlier reported that according to Coin Metrics, the number of retail investors in Bitcoin increased significantly since the recent price collapse.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
On a daily chart, BTC/USD is effectively capped by SMA50 located on the approach to $7,400. Once it is cleared, the recovery may be extended towards the next technical barrier of $7,500 and, eventually, to $8,000. This psychological barrier is reinforced by daily SMA200 and followed by daily SMA100 (currently at $8,150). A sustainable move above the resistance area $8,000-$8,150 will improve the long-term technical picture and open up the way to weekly SMA50 at $8,700 and 38.2% Fibo retracement at $9,300.
BTC/USD daily chart
On the intraday level, BTC/USD is hovering around 1-hour SMA50 (currently at $7,300). A sustainable move below this area will increase the short-term selling pressure and bring $7,100-$7,000 into focus. As this area contains 1-hour SMA100, it may limit the downside correction and serve as a jumping-off ground for the next bullish wave. However, if it is broken, the sell-off will be extended towards $6,600-$6,700 area that stopped the decline on April 2-3.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD may retest $10,000 in May
BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $7,374 and retreated to $7,270 by press time. The first digital coin has been consolidating gains in a tight range after it had broken above $7,000.
Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH/USD retreats from $280 post halving
Barely a day after Bitcoin Cash reward halving took place, buyers are already experiencing increased pressure from the sellers. The brief rally at the beginning of the week stalled at $280, leaving $300 untested.
TRX/USD faces a strong resistance at $0.01400
TRX is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $907 million. The coin has settled at $0.0136 and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Thursday and on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD short-term fate hinges of daily SMA200
ETH/USD recovered from the intraday low of $168.42 and settled at $173.40. The coin has gained 1.1% in the recent 24 hours as the upside momentum has resumed after a short-term consolidation period.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.