Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD explosive breakout eyed small barrier in the way

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down 0.70% in the second half of the session. 
  • BTC/USD continues to consolidate underneath the barrier of $7500.
  • Given the narrowing nature of price action, an explosive breakout will be eyed. 

BTC/USD daily chart

A breakdown of the noted barrier at $7500, should invite a fresh wave of buying pressure into the $8000 territory. 

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

Price action is forming a pennant structure, another opportunity for the bulls to capitalize. 

Spot rate:                 7316.05

Relative change:     -0.70%

High:                        7375.97

Low:                         7111.05

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7314.17
Today Daily Change -54.74
Today Daily Change % -0.74
Today daily open 7368.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6602.11
Daily SMA50 7423.77
Daily SMA100 8149.72
Daily SMA200 8116.13
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7426.72
Previous Daily Low 7154.7
Previous Weekly High 7254.75
Previous Weekly Low 5854.85
Previous Monthly High 9215.51
Previous Monthly Low 3886.49
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7322.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7258.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 7206.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 7044.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 6934.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 7478.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 7588.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 7750.88

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

