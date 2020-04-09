Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD explosive breakout eyed small barrier in the way

- Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down 0.70% in the second half of the session.
- BTC/USD continues to consolidate underneath the barrier of $7500.
- Given the narrowing nature of price action, an explosive breakout will be eyed.
BTC/USD daily chart
A breakdown of the noted barrier at $7500, should invite a fresh wave of buying pressure into the $8000 territory.
BTC/USD 60-minute chart
Price action is forming a pennant structure, another opportunity for the bulls to capitalize.
Spot rate: 7316.05
Relative change: -0.70%
High: 7375.97
Low: 7111.05
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7314.17
|Today Daily Change
|-54.74
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74
|Today daily open
|7368.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6602.11
|Daily SMA50
|7423.77
|Daily SMA100
|8149.72
|Daily SMA200
|8116.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7426.72
|Previous Daily Low
|7154.7
|Previous Weekly High
|7254.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|5854.85
|Previous Monthly High
|9215.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|3886.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7322.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7258.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7206.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7044.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6934.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7478.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7588.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7750.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD may retest $10,000 in May
BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $7,374 and retreated to $7,270 by press time. The first digital coin has been consolidating gains in a tight range after it had broken above $7,000.
Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH/USD retreats from $280 post halving
Barely a day after Bitcoin Cash reward halving took place, buyers are already experiencing increased pressure from the sellers. The brief rally at the beginning of the week stalled at $280, leaving $300 untested.
TRX/USD faces a strong resistance at $0.01400
TRX is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $907 million. The coin has settled at $0.0136 and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Thursday and on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD short-term fate hinges of daily SMA200
ETH/USD recovered from the intraday low of $168.42 and settled at $173.40. The coin has gained 1.1% in the recent 24 hours as the upside momentum has resumed after a short-term consolidation period.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.