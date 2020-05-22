Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls take charge after charting the golden cross pattern

- BTC/USD dropped below the SMA 20 following Friday’s price action.
- The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD bulls took charge as the price moved up from $9,060.80 to $9,178.70 this Friday. This price action happened after the SMA 50 crossed above the SMA 200 to chart the highly bullish golden cross pattern. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum.
The bulls need to overcome resistance at the SMA 20, $9,332.15 and $9,621.35. On the downside, healthy support lies at $8,935 and $8,629.55,
Key levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9203.77
|Today Daily Change
|144.31
|Today Daily Change %
|1.59
|Today daily open
|9059.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9300.02
|Daily SMA50
|8097.18
|Daily SMA100
|7976.05
|Daily SMA200
|8055.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9567.69
|Previous Daily Low
|8800.12
|Previous Weekly High
|9944.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|8105.58
|Previous Monthly High
|9476.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|6156.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9093.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9274.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8717.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8374.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7949.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9484.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9909.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10252.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
