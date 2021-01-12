Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC fades bounce off short-term support line below 35,000

- BTC/USD struggles to keep bounce off two-week-old support line.
- Bearish MACD probes Bitcoin buyers below 50-bar SMA.
- 200-bar SMA, upbeat RSI conditions restrict major downside.
BTC/USD fades the latest recoveries while easing to 34,800 during early Tuesday. In doing so, the crypto major battles with bearish MACD below 50-bar SMA.
Although pullback to an ascending trend line from December 29, at 30,320 now, seems imminent, any further weakness will be challenged by strong RSI conditions and a 200-bar SMA level of 27,006.
It should, however, be noted that a sustained downside past-27,000 will make BTC/USD vulnerable to revisit the December 20 top surrounding 24,300.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 50-bar SMA, at 36,326 now, will attack the 40,000 psychological magnet while also likely to take a break near Friday’s low of 38,733.
During the quote’s upside past-40,000 the recent record high near 42,000 and the 50,000 threshold will be in focus.
To sum up, BTC/USD is in an uptrend but short-term pullbacks can’t be ruled out.
BTC/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|34977.78
|Today Daily Change
|-475.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.34%
|Today daily open
|35452.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|31418.13
|Daily SMA50
|24390.93
|Daily SMA100
|19105.26
|Daily SMA200
|14829.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|38269.43
|Previous Daily Low
|30209.97
|Previous Weekly High
|41987.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|27772
|Previous Monthly High
|29307.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|17578.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|33288.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|35190.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|31018.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26584.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22959.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|39078.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|42703.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|47137.62
