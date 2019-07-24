Bitcoin payments launch in 73 new countries courtesy of Newegg

Newegg has stores in at least 80 countries across the world.

BitPay partnered with the retailer to make the payments possible.

A leading retailer Newegg has taken Bitcoin payments to 73 new countries as detailed in an announcement made on July 24. The payments will, however, be available in country-specific-stores.

Newegg has stores in at least 80 countries across the world. Bitcoin payments have been accepted in some of its stores since July 2014. The President of Global Sales, Anthony Chow said in regards to the expansion:

“Five years ago, we were one of the first major online shopping destinations to accept Bitcoin, and our early-adopter customers were quick to embrace this new payment option.” The expansion to cover 73 more countries “underscores our commitment to bring innovation to the online shopping experience, and answers customers’ growing preference for our Bitcoin payment option.”

The payments are made possible due to a partnership between Newegg and BitPay; a global blockchain payments service provider. The CCO of BitPay Sonny Singh said:

“Bitcoin allows users to send and receive money just as easy as sending an email, opening up opportunities for businesses and consumers globally as a secure, low-cost transactional option for the merchants. Newegg was among the first companies to see this opportunity and has continued to expand its Bitcoin acceptance to nearly all of its customers around the world.”

