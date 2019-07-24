Bitcoin will hit $42,000 by end of 2019: Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead reaffirms

- Bitcoin braced for massive gains in the coming years according to Pantera Capital.
- Bitcoin is currently trading at $9,734 following a gruesome week.
The chief executive officer of Pantera Capital Dan Morehead while on a podcast episode on Unchained Podcast on July 23 predicted massive gains for Bitcoin price. Morehead was only confirming that Pantera Capital is not adjusting its earlier predictions for the largest crypto which placed Bitcoin at $42,000 by the end of 2019 and $356,000 by 2121.
The bottom of Bitcoin price in 2018’s bear market around $3100 had Pantera Capital believing in yearly growth starting 2019.
“That put Bitcoin at $42,000 at the end of 2019, which I know sounds crazy, but essentially we’re halfway back there,” Morehead affirmed.
He added:
“It’s right on the trend line, and I think it’s a good shot that by the end of the year, we hit that, and then if you just extrapolate that line out for another year, it’s $122,000 per Bitcoin and in one more year $356,000[.]”
Bitcoin is currently trading at $9,734 following a gruesome week. While its current level is higher that the lowest point last week, Bitcoin continues to struggle sustaining gains above $10,000. However, Morehead says that their predictions could side crazy but the past has already proven itself.
“…($42,000, $122,000 and $356,000) sound crazy, but (in) our first research piece that we wrote on Bitcoin, we predicted it would go to $5000, and when it was at 100 bucks, everyone thought that was totally nuts, but these numbers, in 2 or 3 years, people look back and go, oh yeah, that makes sense.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD recovered from intraday low, upside is limited - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTС) has recovered from the intraday low of $9,573 to trade at $9,700 at the time of writing. The first digital coin has lost over 4% since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD bears continue to press down on key support areas
The gradual selloff in the cryptocurrency market has seen Bitcoin Cash press hard on possible support targets. In fact, the entire market is painted r
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin (BTC) sliding down, altcoins follow the lead
The cryptocurrency market continues its rueful trip to the South. Bitcoin (BTC) and all significant altcoins are deep in red, nursing losses from 1% to 8% with the notable exception of Chainlink (LINK).
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD in retreat, ready to retest July low $76.46
Litecoin (LTC) dropped below $90.00 handle and touched an intraday low at $86.74. The fourth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.5 billion managed to recover towards $88.30 by the time of writing
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.