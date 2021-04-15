Bitcoin on-chain data shows BTC is reaching “peak hype” signaling short-term consolidation

- Bitcoin’s on-chain data suggest a short-term correction may be needed before Bitcoin could continue its price rally.
- Market sentiment toward Bitcoin poses a major concern for the cryptocurrency, indicating it is approaching “peak hype.”
- Although Bitcoin faced a correction, BTC’s MVRV ratio suggests it could be setting itself up for further price appreciation.
Bitcoin has continued to record new all-time highs and most recently surpassed $64,000.
Bitcoin sentiment shifts to overwhelmingly bullish for the first time in two months
According to on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the market has started constructing new on-chain support. Over 245,000 Bitcoin have moved on-chain at prices above $62,700.
The UTXO realized price distribution shows at which prices the current UTXOs were created. In the previous $1 trillion consolidation zone, while Bitcoin was trading between $53,000 to $60,000, 1.9 million BTC were moved on-chain.
Bitcoin UTXO realized price distribution
While Bitcoin has managed to find support at $62,000, crypto behavioral analytics platform Santiment found that the number of whale addresses is at 2021 lows. However, smaller addresses are increasingly being created.
Despite a decline in whale addresses, Bitcoin whale transactions have increased while the cryptocurrency reached record highs.
Market sentiment toward Bitcoin has also skyrocketed in the past 24 hours, shifting from “relatively bearish to overwhelmingly bullish” for the first time in two months. However, according to historical data, extremely bullish sentiment led to corrections in the past. Santiment’s data suggests that Bitcoin is approaching “peak hype,” which could mean that further consolidation could be coming.
Bitcoin's perpetual contract funding rate also rose in tandem with its price, reaching as high as 0.1% on Binance. In the recent rally, Bitcoin longs are paying shorts, as sentiment is extremely bullish. However, high funding rates have marked each Bitcoin cycle top, indicating “fast-rising bullish bias and a market full of overleveraged longs,” according to Santiment.
Bitcoin could be aiming for further price appreciation
After reaching its record high, the recent Bitcoin correction was also likely due to a spike in Bitcoin’s Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL), suggesting that investors are increasingly taking profit. The pioneer digital currency’s inability to surpass $65,000 was likely due to sell-offs and profit-taking.
Bitcoin NPL
However, Bitcoin price could still be aiming for further growth, as both Bitcoin’s short-term and long-term MVRV ratios remain relatively low. The higher the MVRV ratio, the more unrealized profits – the higher the chance Bitcoin holders could begin to take profit and reduce their exposure.
Santiment further suggests that although overall trends point to further Bitcoin price appreciation, a short-term correction may be needed for the market to properly normalize.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA resets before the next leg up to new all-time highs
Cardano price faced exhaustion of bid orders as it hit the base of an ascending triangle at $1.48. A minor retracement to the immediate demand barrier at $1.34 seems likely. Shattering the resistance level at $1.48 forecasts a new all-time high for ADA.
Dogecoin price begins consolidation after sharp reversal from resistance
Dogecoin price rallied over 120% from the ascending triangle pattern trigger price in just four days thanks to the renewed hype from leading DOGE proponents such as Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, and Guy Fieri. January 29 high didn’t factor in as resistance.
XRP price pauses in the relentless pursuit of the all-time high
XRP has climbed over 360% over the last five weeks, from the low to its high, and is on pace to close with the second-best month since inception with a current gain of 200%, and it is up over 700% from the lowest price level this year.
XLM Price Forecast: Stellar measured move target limits upside for speculators
XLM price has stumbled out of a cup-with-handle base on a 12-hour chart. The lack of impulsiveness combined with a near touch of the measured move target points to a pause for the new rally or even a bull trap. The short-term upside appears limited.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.