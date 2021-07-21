Data for independent ASIC operators is still fairly splintered in terms of transparency. Compass and Navier are hoping to provide a fix.
Think of it as the Carfax of bitcoin mining.
Announced Wednesday, Compass Mining and mining consultancy Navier are rolling out a new tool that lets buyers and sellers verify the advertised hashrate of their specialized bitcoin mining machines.
Like most third-party verifiers, the tool, HashTest, is working to answer a common question for buyers and sellers: How does something actually work versus how it’s advertised?
In the bitcoin mining context, it’s important because there are few ways to verify how a machine is actually performing when plugged in and running at a mining site. That data is usually kept private by mining companies.
“HashTest is a tool we have created for everyone to identify independent and unbiased information regarding an ASIC,” Compass Mining CTO Paul Gosker said in a statement, referring to the application-specific integrated circuit machines that power most bitcoin mining operations. “HashTest will allow sellers to demonstrate the performance of an ASIC to a buyer.”
Data for retail ASICs is still fairly splintered in terms of transparency. For example, the Compass mining marketplace lets crypto miners big and small purchase and deploy their rigs. A tool like HashTest would allow buyers of mining equipment to get better efficiency data on the machines they’re purchasing. Hashrate is a measure of the computational power working to add new blocks to the Bitcoin blockchain.
“HashTest is the first globally available independent hashrate testing service,” Navier CEO Josh Metnick said in a statement. “We are not a manufacturer, we are not a mine, we are not a pool, and we do not make firmware. Our only goal is to provide the most accurate and unbiased hashrate measurement. We believe these datasets will empower both small and large miners to make more informed decisions.”
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon price nowhere near recovery despite the recent pump
SafeMoon could recover some ground with the favorable rally that is passing through the crypto market today. SafeMoon still not breaking out of a bearish triangle play on the daily chart, and more downside seems to be in the cards.
Polkadot ready to recover, targeting $17
Polkadot picked up again today after the sell-off of past weeks. Buyers of DOT came in as promised around $10.50. Expect more upside potential as long as the global market sentiment is helping with the right tailwind.
Axie Infinity shows promising upside potential, but watch out for AXS dead-cat bounce
Axie Infinity had difficulty recovering, and it was difficult for buyers to look for an entry as actual solid entry points were quite far off. The pick-up in current global market sentiment has shifted the price action in AXS to the upside.
Bitcoin correlation with major US indices drops, Rothschild Investment triples BTC stash
BTC correlation with major US indexes oscillates around the zero mark, with frequent negative correlation periods. Rothschild Investment tripled their BTC holdings in Q2 2021 as per the latest SEC filing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.