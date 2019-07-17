Bitcoin market overview: BTC/USD brushes shoulders with $10,000

- Bitcoin has appreciated in value breaking away from the losing streak post since last week.
- Correction above $10,000 could relaunch Bitcoin in the path towards $14,000.
Bitcoin has recovered significantly from the lows hit this week at $9,000. In less than 12 hours the price has stepped above the moving averages including the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 15-mins, 50 SMA 15-mins, and the 100 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) 15-mins.
Although Facebook appeared before the U.S congress today following the Senate hearing yesterday regarding Libra, Bitcoin has appreciated in value breaking away from the losing streak post since last week.
Also Read: Grayscale Investments grew 84% in the Q2 of 2019 amid the crypto rally
At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $9,888 after brushing shoulders with the 50% Fib retracement level taken between the last swing high at $10,000 to a swing low of $9,090. Bitcoin bulls intend to close the trading today above $10,000. Besides, the momentum is supported by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which has crossed into the positive region.
Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding ground at 70 after recovering from levels under 30. Immediate support has been established at $9,800, $9,400 as well as $9,000. Correction above $10,000 could relaunch Bitcoin in the path towards $14,000.
BTC/USD 15-mins chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: No boundaries for the Cryptomarket
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $10,000 (EMA50 and price congestion resistance), then the second at $10,800 (price congestion resistance) and the third one at $11,280 (price congestion resistance).
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi launch new stablecoin in partnership with Paxos Custody
A Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Huobi will launch a new U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin in partnership with Paxos and Stable Universal. The new coin will be based on ERC-20 standard and have a ticker symbol HUSD.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD beats the market with 16% gains
Litecoin is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20 on Thursday. The fourth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $5.8 billion has gained nearly 17% in recent 24 hours to trade at $93.44 by the time of writing.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD rebound stalls at $0.3200
Ripple bulls are not contented with the recovery from the recent slump that touched $0.28. While XRP/USD stepped above the key $0.30, recovery has stalled on touching $0.32. Besides, the price is dancing at $0.31 following a subtle 0.95% correction on the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.