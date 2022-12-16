Bitcoin – BTCUSD is trading at strong monthly support zone, but on a daily basis, it can still be pointing lower within the final 5th wave that can be forming an ending diagonal ( wedge ) pattern. We see it currently trading in subwave 4 correction, testing that June lows as a resistance from where we can see another and final decline for wave 5 of (5) with room towards 14k-12k area.

It appears that Bitcoin can see some nice turn up in 2023, but any earlier rebound and rally back above 21500 level might be signal for a completed 5th wave.

