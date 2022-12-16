Bitcoin – BTCUSD is trading at strong monthly support zone, but on a daily basis, it can still be pointing lower within the final 5th wave that can be forming an ending diagonal ( wedge ) pattern. We see it currently trading in subwave 4 correction, testing that June lows as a resistance from where we can see another and final decline for wave 5 of (5) with room towards 14k-12k area.
It appears that Bitcoin can see some nice turn up in 2023, but any earlier rebound and rally back above 21500 level might be signal for a completed 5th wave.
BLACK FRIDAY Monthly 50% Off Lifetime Crypto, FX and major Global Markets. Apply here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Stellar joins hands with United Nations to grant Ukrainian refugees with USDC
Stellar (XLM) and the rest of the crypto market suffered a major setback in February when Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, as the markets recovered, cryptocurrency has become an important means of transaction in Ukraine.
FTX files to sell LedgerX along with its Japanese and European subsidiaries
FTX's current management team is looking to sell its functioning units. As per the bankruptcy court filing, FTX has received over 100 bids for the companies. FTT price over the week invalidated all of its 25% recovery from December 9.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bulls lack conviction, but have one more chance at comeback
Ethereum price shows a lack of momentum after the recent volatile events. The run-up pushed ETH to produce another swing high. Rejection at this level has triggered a sell-off that could continue and knock the smart contract token down to critical support levels.
Crypto.com becomes the first crypto exchange to receive a Payment Institution license in Brazil
Crypto.com is pushing its presence in the world by obtaining regulatory approvals and licenses from authorities. The exchange's success in being able to do so despite the recent FTX debacle speaks volumes about its credibility.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.