Ukraine’s worsening situation has rippled across global markets. India saw an exodus of foreign capital to the tune of billions of dollars this week while Brent crude touched $140 a barrel. Demand for nickel – alongside a short squeeze – pushed prices of the metal to a record $101,000, while gold touched $2,070 on Tuesday, a level previously seen in August 2020.

Crypto markets were mixed. Bitcoin jumped from $38,600 in European morning hours to slightly over $40,200 as Putin’s comments went public. Ether added 2.4% in the past hour alongside XRP and Solana’s SOL, while Polkadot’s DOT led gains with an 8% rally in the past 24 hours.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said there was “positive movement” in negotiations, which were happening on a “daily basis.” Russia faces sanctions from western countries among others as leaders worldwide condemned the invasion of Ukraine.

