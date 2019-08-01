Bitcoin jumps past another milestone with the network mining over 85% of its total supply

The largest coin by market cap, Bitcoin, as of 1 August seen 85% of its supply now in circulation.

Miners have now extracted the 17,850,000th unit as part of the transaction validation process.





Bitcoin has seen some 85% of its supply now in circulation as of 1 August, with 3.15 million new coins for the next 120 years.

Data compiled by monitoring resource Blockchain, covered that Bitcoin miners have extracted the 17,850,000th unit as part of the transaction validation process.

Given this the number of coins awarded to miners per block is gradually decreasing over time. In terms of the remaining supply, it will only be unlocked in the year 2140. Bitcoin has a total fixed supply of 21 million units.