Bitcoin (BTC) neared $60,000 on March 30 after PayPal confirmed that it had formally launched cryptocurrency payments.
BTC/USD 1-minute candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: Tradingview
PayPal: Crypto is now "legitimate funding source"
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and Tradingview showed BTC/USD hitting a ten-day high on Tuesday as details appeared in the mainstream press.
According an exclusive report from Reuters, PayPal is set to release a formal announcement later on the day in which it will unveil its long-awaited cryptocurrency payment feature for U.S. customers.
The company caused a stir last year when it confirmed its venture into crypto, with the rollout ultimately set to extend to all users and 29 million merchants.
“This is the first time you can seamlessly use cryptocurrencies in the same way as a credit card or a debit card inside your PayPal wallet,” President and CEO Dan Schulman told Reuters.
While PayPal will not focus solely on Bitcoin, BTC price action reacted favorably to the reports, passing February's prior all-time high of $58,300 to manage $59,200 at the time of writing.
A look at orderbook data from Binance showed sellers still lined up between current spot price and historic highs of $61,700.
Continuing, PayPal referenced a watershed moment for cryptocurrencies in general, with Schulman describing them as a "legitimate funding source."
“We think it is a transitional point where cryptocurrencies move from being predominantly an asset class that you buy, hold and or sell to now becoming a legitimate funding source to make transactions in the real world at millions of merchants,” he added.
Woo: Bitcoin heading to "millions of dollars"
Long a skeptic, PayPal's official line now chimes with some of Bitcoin's most forward proponents. Among the most bullish long-term forecasts this week was that from statistician Willy Woo, who in an interview said that a single Bitcoin would ultimately become worth "millions of dollars."
"There's no way that Bitcoin's going to stop at the market cap of gold, which is $10 trillion; it's going to go a lot higher, which means that we're going to be going into the millions of dollars per coin," he told Real Vision's Laura Shin.
Also featuring was veteran trader Peter Brandt, who in a now widely-circulated comment said that he had completely changed his perspective on Bitcoin.
"My mindset has changed... from bitcoin as a trade to bitcoin as a measure of wealth," he said.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple’s partnership with Tranglo could catalyze XRP price move to $1
Ripple recently announced a collaboration with Malaysia-based, cross-border payments company Tranglo. This strategic move could propel the XRP price higher as it directly ties into the partnership.
Trading veteran says Coinbase could be going bankrupt
Coinbase has, over the years, grown to become one of the leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world. It is by far the most prominent digital exchange firm in the United States.
Swipe draws nigh to 50% technical upswing
Swipe is among the crypto assets in the green during the European session on Tuesday. It has incurred almost 10% gains over the previous 24 hours, and the bullish outlook seems intact.
Ethereum hints at 36% breakout as indecision mounts
Ethereum price is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, suggesting a 36% move. Transactional data shows that an upside move is likely due to the lack of resistance levels. Technicals hint at a bullish outlook only after a decisive close above $2,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.