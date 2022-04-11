At the start of Monday, Bitcoin's price temporarily fell below $42K, losing more than 3.5% from Sunday's peak value. This is clear evidence of a tug-of-war between bullish retail traders and professional bidders who sold risky assets in response to pressure on stock prices.
In total, BTC has been losing 1% over the past 24 hours and 8.5% over the week. Ethereum is down 2% and 9% in the last 7 days, and top altcoins fell in price by 1.3% (Dogecoin) and up to 7.4% (Terra).
According to CoinMarketCap, the total capitalization of the crypto market decreased by 2% to 1.95B in a day. This clearly reflects the increased pressure on weaker altcoins due to the curtailment of risk demand. The share of bitcoin in the capitalization of the entire crypto market is now 41.3% (+0.6 points in 7 days and +0.3 in a day).
By the start of the day on Monday, the crypto-currency fear and greed index had lost 2 points to 32, settling in the fear territory.
The crypto market is again increasing its correlation with the dynamics of stocks, or rather, it is guided by the high-tech Nasdaq index. This relationship is easily explained by the fact that in both cases, investors are betting on a progressive idea and not on a stable income.
The original plan, in which cryptocurrencies would become an alternative haven for capital outside of the traditional banking system, has not been tested by the military events in Ukraine. As it turns out, crypto exchanges value the idea of legally earning commissions on transactions and on the placement of tokens much more than the original off-system and apolitical approach.
Thus, the cryptocurrency market is increasingly becoming a platform for the assets of ever smaller projects in the technology sector. There is nothing wrong with this in the long run, but right now, such a direct correlation with stocks can do a disservice. Against the backdrop of tightening monetary policy, stocks are under increased pressure.
Amid deteriorating sentiment, bitcoin dropped to a 50-day moving average near $42K. Fixing below this level may open a direct path to the area of March lows near $38K.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will ApeCoin price make a run for the all-time highs in this upcoming rally
aApeCoin price has shattered its two-week downtrend by rallying 15%. This uptrend sets the stage for a further ascent that could propel APE to an all-time high at $17.46. A three-hour candlestick close below $9.64 will create a lower low.
How Zilliqa price is due for a quick 50% run-up
Zilliqa price shows a resurgence of bullish momentum as it bounces off a crucial area of support. This downswing comes after a massive ascent and is currently bouncing off a key area where untapped buying pressure is present.
How long will Bitcoin price delay its rally to $52,000
Bitcoin price has been trading devoid of its volatility for the past three days. This development occurs above a crucial support level, which indicates that a breakout will lead to a bullish move. Bitcoin price crashed nearly 12% since its March 28 swing high.
What are the odds for Dogecoin price to trigger 75% upswing this week
Dogecoin price action since May 3, 2021, has set up a multi-month falling wedge pattern, hinting at an explosive move. Since its breakout, DOGE is consolidating before triggering its 75% upswing to $0.216.
Bitcoin: Road to $52,000 is paved
Bitcoin price is at an interesting point in its journey over the past three weeks. After breaching a massive hurdle, BTC continued heading higher but has retraced over the last three days. Despite the recent drawdown, BTC has a high probability of an uptrend.